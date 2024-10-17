Assam Accord: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Citizenship Act’s Section 6A Today

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 17: The Supreme Court is poised to deliver a crucial verdict today on the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which has been at the center of a long-standing debate on migration and citizenship.

The five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will pronounce its judgment on the contentious provision.

Section 6A, introduced in 1985, provides a framework for recognizing migrants in Assam as Indian citizens or expelling them based on their date of migration. The provision sets March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

The Central government has maintained that it cannot provide accurate data on illegal migration due to its secretive nature. However, it has reported that 14,346 foreign nationals were deported between 2017 and 2022, and 17,861 migrants who entered Assam between 1966 and 1971 were granted Indian citizenship.

Petitioners have challenged the validity of Section 6A, arguing that it is discriminatory and arbitrary. The provision has been a contentious issue, particularly in Assam, where the National Register for Citizens (NRC) exercise aimed to identify illegal immigrants.

The Supreme Court’s verdict is expected to have significant implications for citizenship and migration policies in India. The judgment will clarify the validity of Section 6A and provide guidance on the government’s approach to addressing illegal migration.

The case has been closely watched, with many stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome. The verdict is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the country’s citizenship laws and policies.