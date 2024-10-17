Assam: CM Sarma Announces Week-Long Celebration For Assamese Classical Status With Bhasha Gaurav Saptah

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a meeting on Wednesday to finalize the arrangements for Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration from November 3 to 9 that will recognize Assamese as a classical language.

Sarma shared insights from the meeting on X, stating, “I chaired a discussion on ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptaah.’ From November 3 to 9, Assam will honor the Classical Language Status granted to Assamese and celebrate the essential role of languages in uniting society.”

The celebrations will see participation from educational institutions and government offices statewide, commencing with expressions of gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi and literary figures who have supported the development of the Assamese language.

Highlighting the significance of Assamese, Sarma remarked, “Assamese boasts a heritage of over 2,000 years. Bhasha Gaurav Saptah is an opportunity to promote this historical legacy.” The celebration will also include the release of a booklet explaining the importance of the classical language status, along with various activities planned for both online and offline engagement.

The announcement granting Assamese classical language status was made on October 3 during a Union Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This designation also includes Marathi, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit, raising the total number of classical languages in India to eleven.

The classical language status will provide several benefits, including the establishment of a Center of Excellence for linguistic studies, the creation of professional chairs at central institutions, and international awards for significant contributions to the language. The Chief Minister encouraged citizens to actively participate in making the celebrations a success.