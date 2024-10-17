Construction Of Manipur Police Headquarter Completed; Set to Be Launched

NET Web Desk

The construction of the new Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Imphal West, has been completed and is expected to be launched soon. This was announced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post made on Wednesday.

Taking to X, CM Biren Singh shared the development, stating, “The construction of the New Manipur Police Headquarter at Mantripukhri, Imphal West is now complete and set to be launched soon.”

He further highlighted the advanced features of the new facility, adding, “Equipped with modern, world-class facilities, the New Police Headquarters will facilitate the law enforcement agency’s enhancement of security services by streamlining its administration and coordinated activities across the state.”

The state-of-the-art infrastructure is expected to play a vital role in improving the operational efficiency of the police force, enhancing public safety, and enabling more effective coordination across law enforcement agencies in Manipur.