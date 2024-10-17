It’s Not Us Calling for Your Resignation, It’s Your Own Team: LoP Jitendra Chaudhury to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: Tripura’s Leader of Opposition & CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury launched a scathing critique of the Tripura government on Thursday directly targeting Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and his party members. Chaudhury’s comments were pointed, accusing the Chief Minister’s own team of plotting his downfall while urging the government to focus on internal discipline to make Tripura a terror-free state.

“If you truly want to make Tripura free from terror, you should start by addressing the actions of your own party members. It is not the opposition that is calling for your resignation—it is your own people preparing to dethrone you,” Chaudhury said in a powerful address to the Chief Minister. He reminded the Chief Minister that he took an oath to uphold the Constitution and should work diligently in the interest of the people. “After five years, there will be another democratic fight. Prepare for that,” he added.

Chaudhury did not stop there. He further accused the ruling party of betraying its own. “Your party sent your former ally to Delhi with a political blow, yet he shamelessly continues to make absurd statements. Who will eat bharta, who will eat gudak? This kind of disgraceful behavior has never been corrected and will never change,” Chaudhury remarked, in a biting critique of a former party member.

Expressing deep concern over the current law and order situation, Chaudhury said, “The police are not functioning independently under your government. The recent Durga Puja saw a significant breakdown of law and order, and several murders have occurred across the state in recent months.” He cited specific cases, including the death of a man in Manubazar due to alleged police brutality on October 13 and the killing of an innocent teacher in Udaipur, attributed to police negligence.

Chaudhury’s demands were clear: justice and employment for the victims’ families. He also called attention to an incident in Agartala, where he accused the police of gross negligence in handling law and order during a religious ceremony. “In Agartala city, miscreants, many of whom belong to your constituency, have been allowed to act with impunity during the mother’s visit ceremony. Yet, no action has been taken against them. This reflects the incompetence of the defense administration and the heavy influence of the ruling party,” he added.

The opposition leader closed his remarks by urging the Chief Minister to allow the police to function independently and to prioritize good governance. “The so-called good governance you promised is causing more pain to the people than relief,” he said, calling for immediate reforms to restore law and order in the state.

These remarks have intensified the political climate in Tripura, with both sides preparing for what promises to be a tense battle in the years leading up to the next elections.