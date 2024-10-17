Manipur: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Churachandpur To Prevent Potential Violence

NET Web Desk

Authorities in Churachandpur district have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita in the district headquarters for three days starting Wednesday evening. The decision was made to prevent potential violence in the area, as stated in an official order.

The superintendent of police’s office reported a serious risk of a law-and-order breach, which could threaten public peace and tranquility across the town. The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 6 PM Wednesday and will remain until 5 AM on October 18, 2024, unless extended.

According to the order, the restrictions include a ban on unauthorized processions, unlawful assembly of five or more individuals, and the carrying of arms or items that could be used as weapons, such as sticks, rods, and stones.

A district official emphasized that the measures were crucial to prevent clashes among different volunteer groups or factions in Churachandpur town.