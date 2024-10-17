Meghalaya: Veteran Politician H B Dan Passes Away

NET Web Desk

H B Dan, former MLA of the Nartiang Constituency, passed away on Wednesday morning at his residence in Dulong, Jowai, after battling illness for several months.

Dan had a distinguished career spanning decades, serving as MLA three times (1978, 1988, and 1998) and holding various cabinet positions in the Meghalaya government. He also held key roles in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, including Member of the District Council (MDC) and Chief Executive Member (CEM) three times.

Apart from his political contributions, Dan was a respected leader in the Nongjngi Presbyterian Church and actively engaged with his community. Born on June 1, 1942, he is survived by his wife, seven children, and 19 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on October 18, 2024, at the Presbyterian Church in Jowai to pay tribute to Dan’s remarkable life and legacy.