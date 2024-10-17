Northeast CMs Attend Haryana Chief Minister’s Swearing-In Ceremony

NET Web Desk

Chief Ministers from northeastern states attended Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura’s Manik Saha, Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma, Manipur’s M N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu and Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio were present.

Nayab Singh Saini took oath for his second term after BJP’s Assembly election victory. His cabinet includes Anil Vij, Krishan Panwar, Shruti Choudhry, Arti Rao, Rao Narbir Singh and Shyam Singh Rana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar and Eknath Shinde attended.

The ceremony held at Panchkula’s Dussehra Ground also saw BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.