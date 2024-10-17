Northeast Leads India’s Handloom Sector, Engaging Highest Number of Weavers: Union MoS Pabitra Margherita in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita highlighted the significant contribution of the Northeast region to India’s handloom sector, emphasizing its engagement of the highest number of weavers in the country. He made these remarks during his visit to the ‘Samarth’ Skilling Centre at Fatikcherra in Mohanpur on Thursday, as part of his three-day visit to the state.

While visiting the Samarth Centre, which operates under the Textile Ministry’s scheme, Margherita stated, “The ‘Samarth’ program is dedicated to encouraging and empowering rural weavers. Our aim is to uplift the handloom sector by equipping weavers with skills and opportunities.” He lauded the central government’s efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in linking weavers, handicraft artisans, and government agencies with e-portals, allowing easier access to procurement, sales, and participation in national exhibitions.

Earlier in the day, Margherita held a review meeting in Khowai to assess the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes, including those in education, healthcare, agriculture, rural connectivity, and the Jal Jeevan Mission for drinking water. The Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation of these projects. “The development progress in Khowai district is commendable,” he remarked. He also provided constructive suggestions to improve road connectivity and enhance the power sector.

The review meeting was attended by key officials, including Chandni Chandran, District Magistrate of Khowai, Abhijit Chakraborty, ADM, and R. Arun Kumar, Director of Handloom and Handicrafts, among others.

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Margherita emphasized the transformation of the Northeast region under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “The Northeast was once viewed as peripheral, but today it has been brought to the center stage of national development,” he stated. He further added, “The Prime Minister has referred to the Northeast as Ashtalakshmi, recognizing it as the driving force of India’s growth.”

During his visit, the Union Minister also interacted with women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and visited their exhibition stalls at Tulashikhar block. Praising the traditional attire of the tribal women, including Rignai and Risha, Margherita urged them to preserve their unique cultural heritage. He also inaugurated an upgraded Anganwadi Centre at Champacherra in the district.

Chandni Chandran, District Magistrate of Khowai, reiterated the Minister’s satisfaction with the ongoing projects. “The Union Minister appreciated the progress and offered valuable suggestions for improving road infrastructure and strengthening the power sector in the district,” she said.