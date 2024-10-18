Union Cabinet Greenlights 13 Major Dam Projects In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

India’s Union Cabinet has given the green light to construct 13 major dams in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to generate a whopping 12,723 MW of electricity. These dams will be built on key rivers and sub-rivers, including the Siang, Subansiri, and Jia Bharali, many of which flow into Assam.

Two major dams will be constructed on the Subansiri River and its tributary, the Kamala River. The Subansiri Upper Dam is expected to generate 2,000 MW of electricity, while the Subansiri Middle Dam has a target of producing 1,800 MW. Additionally, a large dam will be built in the upper region of the Gerukamukh hydropower project. A mega dam is also planned on the Lohit River in Anjaw district, with the Kalai-II dam targeting a generation capacity of 1,200 MW.

The Siang River will also see significant development, with 10 major dams being built across two districts. Five dams will be located in Shi Yomi district, and the remaining five in Dibang Valley district. Notable projects include the Neing Dam, with a target of generating 1,000 MW, and the Etalin Dam, which is set to produce 3,097 MW of electricity.

This massive undertaking is expected to attract an investment of approximately ₹1.26 lakh crores to Arunachal Pradesh and create huge employment opportunities in the region. The projects will also contribute towards achieving India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070. However, concerns have been raised about the potential environmental impact and displacement of local communities.