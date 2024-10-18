Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Commemorates 62nd Anniversary Of Battle Of Walong

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two battlefield treks to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong. The treks, led by the Indian Army and NCC cadets, will retrace the path taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The event aims to honor the brave soldiers who fought in challenging weather and terrain and promote battlefield tourism in Lohit Valley.

A series of events, including cycle and motorcycle expeditions, white water rafting, and a half marathon, are planned. Medical and veterinary camps will also be conducted.

The commemoration will conclude with a grand ceremony on November 13-14, honoring veterans and citizens who defended the nation.

