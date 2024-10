NET Web Desk

In a significant blow to narcotics smuggling, Border Security Force (BSF) troops have seized a massive stash of yaba tablets valued at ₹44 lakh in Tripura and Assam.

According to BSF officials, the seizures were made in two separate operations:

In Tripura, a large quantity of yaba tablets worth ₹44 lakh was confiscated, dealing a major setback to smugglers.

In Silchar, Assam, BSF personnel intercepted a Yamaha FZS motorcycle and seized 1,983 yaba tablets intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.