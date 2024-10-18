Centre Prioritizes Handloom and Handicraft Sectors: Union MoS Pabitra Margherita Stresses Support for Weavers and Artisans in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita today lauded the weavers of Tripura on the last leg of his three-day visit to the state. He expressed delight in seeing varieties of fabrics, artistic designs of textiles produced by the local weavers of Tripura. He remarked that the local weavers’ works on the fabric is simply magical.

Margherita said, “Tripura is rich in handloom and handicraft industry. The central government has also laid utmost importance on the promotion and protection of the handloom and handicraft sector and the artisans and weavers associated with the sector.”

Margherita on Friday visited the Weavers Services Centre at Gorkhabasti and State emporium Purbasha in Agartala where he had a glance of varieties of the handloom and handicraft products put on display.

The Union Minister also chaired a review meeting today with the state and central government officials under the handloom sector.

In the last two days of his visit, Margherita paid a visit to the Samarth Skill development centre under the Fatikcherra handloom cluster. He said the “Samarth’ program aims at encouraging and empowering the weavers living in rural areas. The Union government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has linked the weavers and handicraft artisans and government agencies to e-portals, which facilitates easy access to procurement and selling, besides participation in exhibitions across the country, he added.

Margherita also visited Khowai district on Thursday and had a review meeting with the district officials and reviewed progress of different central programs implementation in the district. He also interacted with the children at an upgraded Anganwadi centre and visited SHGs exhibition stalls at Tulashikar in Khowai on Thursday.