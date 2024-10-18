Electricity Outages in Tripura as Sky Lanterns Cause Power Disruptions: TSECL Urges Public to Reconsider Festive Traditions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: In a series of incidents on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja night, several parts of Tripura including Agartala experienced power outages after sky lanterns got entangled in electrical wires, causing significant disruptions. Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) reported substantial financial losses as a result of these accidents and issued a public advisory urging caution during festival celebrations.

“Lighting sky lamps during festivals like Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and Diwali may seem like an auspicious tradition, but people need to understand the risks involved,” a TSECL spokesperson said. “The wax inside these sky lanterns can easily ignite a fire, posing a threat not just to electrical infrastructure but also to homes and property.”

The Corporation further explained the technical dangers, noting that when sky lanterns get caught in power lines, they can immediately disrupt the electricity supply. “The consequences are far-reaching,” the spokesperson added. “Power connections can be cut off, leading to short circuits that can damage electrical appliances of consumers.”

The incident on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja night saw sky lanterns tangled in power lines, plunging various regions of the state into darkness. “Our corporation suffered heavy losses due to the damage caused,” the spokesperson emphasized. “We are appealing to the public to be more responsible and mindful of the dangers of releasing sky lanterns during festivals like Diwali. A single sky lantern falling on electric wires can disrupt entire neighborhoods.”

TSECL has called for the community’s cooperation, urging people to think twice before lighting sky lantern. “We understand the significance of traditions, but safety must come first. The risk of widespread power outages and fires is too great to ignore,” concluded the official.