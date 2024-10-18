Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Gunfire Erupts In Manipur’s Imphal West District, No Injuries Reported

Imphal, Oct 18: Less than 48 hours after Meitei and Kuki legislators met in Delhi to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict, violence erupted again in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

An exchange of fire occurred between two groups at Koutruk village on Thursday, with armed assailants launching an attack from the hills of Kangpokpi district. Village volunteers retaliated, prompting the deployment of a large contingent of security forces to control the situation and restore order.

Fortunately, no injuries or damages were reported, but tension remains high in the area. This incident is the latest in a series of violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have been ongoing for 17 months.

The recent meeting between Meitei and Kuki legislators in Delhi, convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed to find an amicable solution to the crisis. The talks were attended by 20 MLAs from both communities, BJP MP Sambit Patra, and three MLAs from the Naga community.

