Manipur Police Arrest Three KYKL Members, Seize Arms And Ammunition

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police arrested three active members of the proscribed insurgent group, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Leirenkabi Bazar in Imphal West District on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiten Sana RK, also known as Nanao (40 years), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi alias Chaoba, and Aheibam Jimson.

During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle with a magazine and five rounds, one INSAS rifle with three magazines and 15 rounds, one Joint Venture Protective Carbine with two magazines and 140 rounds, and an INSAS LMG magazine. A four-wheeler vehicle was also seized during the raid.

According to a statement by the Manipur Police Control Room, security forces have ramped up search operations and area domination activities in the vulnerable areas of the state’s hill and valley districts. The police have ensured the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highways 37 and 2, escorting 95 and 305 vehicles, respectively, on Thursday.

In addition to the arrests, a total of 112 Nakas and checkpoints have been installed across various districts in Manipur to maintain law and order. However, no detentions were made concerning any violations during this period.

Manipur Police emphasized that strict security measures are being implemented in all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided in sensitive areas to guarantee the safe passage of vehicles.