Manipur: Villagers In Nallong Forced To Carry Patient On Bamboo Stretcher Due To Lack Of Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

In a grim reminder of the dire living conditions in Nallong under Tamenglong district of Manipur, Mr. Wangtangkhaibou Pamai, 33, was once again carried by local villagers on a makeshift bamboo stretcher to Peren district due to health issues and the absence of medical services. This incident highlights the ongoing crisis in the remote Kuilong area, which lacks basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and healthcare.

The villagers, who have long been deprived of essential services, continue to appeal to the Manipur government and health authorities for intervention, fearing further tragedies. Despite repeated pleas, no assistance has been forthcoming, leaving the community in a state of neglect.