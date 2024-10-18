Mizoram Government Suspends Transport Officer Over Illegal Driving Licences

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 18: The Mizoram government has suspended a transport officer for allegedly issuing driving licences illegally, following a complaint from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Transport Department Secretary Lalengthanga Hnamte ordered the immediate suspension of the district transport officer, citing involvement in illicit activities. Disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated, and an investigation is underway.

CYMA leaders met Transport Minister Vanlalhlana on Wednesday, reporting the illegal issuance of licences from the Aizawl District Transport Office. The organisation claimed that middlemen bribed DTO employees to issue licences to individuals lacking necessary documentation.

The suspension aims to curb corruption and ensure transparency in the transport department. Further action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.