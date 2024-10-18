Nagaland Super League Set To Kick Off Inaugural Season In 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 18: The Nagaland Super League (NSL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated inaugural season in 2024, featuring eight franchise teams competing throughout the season.

In a meeting held on October 17, the NSL Governing Body, chaired by Nagaland Football Association President and All India Football Federation Executive Member Neibu Sekhose, outlined key decisions for the league’s launch.

The Governing Body will issue ‘Letters of Interest’ and release advertisements inviting potential franchise owners to participate. Clear criteria for franchise ownership will be released soon.

The NSL aims to provide a competitive platform for local footballers, promoting growth and showcasing Nagaland’s rich football culture. The Nagaland Football Association has urged sports enthusiasts and capable patrons to explore franchise ownership opportunities.

This development is expected to boost football in Nagaland, providing opportunities for local talent and enhancing the state’s football landscape. The inaugural season’s details, including team franchises and schedules, will be announced in due course.