Nagaland To Conduct State-Wide Disaster Preparedness Exercise On Oct 24

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 18: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will conduct its annual Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx) 2024 on October 24.

The exercise aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities across the state. An earthquake scenario will be simulated to evaluate the state’s readiness to respond to disaster situations effectively.

According to Joint Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ruangmei, the mock drill will take place from 9:00 AM onwards across all major locations, including the state capital and district headquarters, accompanied by the sounding of emergency sirens.

Ruangmei has requested the public not to panic during the drill and urged citizens and stakeholders to actively participate and cooperate in building a disaster-resilient Nagaland.

A tabletop exercise will be conducted on October 22 at Capital Convention Hall in Kohima as a prelude to NEPEx, focusing on stakeholder sensitization.

The NSDMA is conducting this exercise to ensure that all stakeholders are well-equipped to manage and respond to potential disasters effectively.