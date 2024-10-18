Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Kickboxer Angali Subba Felicitated For Asian Championship Win

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s Angali Subba, from Rungdu, was honored by Area MLA Lok Nath Sharma for her outstanding achievement in the Asian Kickboxing Championship held in Cambodia.

Subba’s silver medal win has brought pride to the state, inspiring young athletes. The felicitation ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Minister Bhim Hang Limboo and MLA NB Pradhan.

Subba’s success is remarkable, given kickboxing’s rarity in Sikkim. Her triumph serves as a shining example to aspiring athletes from humble backgrounds.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister PS Golay, Sikkim’s athletes are gaining recognition. Subba’s achievement will motivate others to pursue excellence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News