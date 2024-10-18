Tripura: Five Security Personnel Remanded in Custody Over Custodial Death of 38-Year Old Youth Badal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: In connection with the tragic murder of a 38 years old youth Badal Tripura who was allegedly tortured to death while in police custody, Tripura’s Sabroom sub-divisional court in south district has ordered five accused security personnel to be remanded in police custody for three days for further investigation.

The incident stems from the arrest of Badal Tripura and his brother Chiranjit Tripura, residents of Bipinchandra Para in Kaladhepa area, who were detained last Sunday on allegations of rubber theft.

According to the family, the two brothers were subjected to severe beatings during their detention at the Manu Bazar Police Station. The family members particularly Manindra Tripura and Yuvraj Tripura, who went to the police station on Monday to secure their bail, were shocked to find Badal with multiple injuries all over his body. “His eyes were badly swollen and he had visible bruises,” recounted Yuvraj Tripura.

The situation escalated when Badal Tripura’s condition deteriorated. Despite his critical injuries, he was reportedly left at the police station without medical attention. When his condition worsened, he was taken to the Manubazar Community Health Centre and later transferred to South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar. Unfortunately, Badal succumbed to his injuries at GB Hospital, sparking widespread outrage in the local community.

Following his death, tension gripped the area as villagers gathered in protest, surrounding the Manu Bazar Police Station and blocking the Sabroom-Agartala national highway with Badal Tripura’s body.

District officials, including South District Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Sinha, local MLA Mylafru Mog, and MDC Debajit Tripura rushed to the scene to address the situation. In an effort to defuse the protests, they assured the crowd that a thorough investigation would be conducted and the culprits would be brought to justice.

“We assure the community that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring justice for Badal Tripura. The responsible individuals will face the consequences,” stated Ashok Kumar Sinha.

In a swift response, the authorities suspended Sub-Inspector Premjit Roy, along with Special Police Officers (SPOs) Shyamal Das, Thailasa Mog, and Reng Mog, after CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the brutal assault. All five security personnel, including Constable Raj Kumar Tripura, were subsequently arrested.

“The footage was clear; Badal Tripura was severely beaten. It is a matter of grave concern, and action has already been taken,” said Nityananda Sarkar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

The case has been registered as a murder, and the investigation is underway. The court has granted a three-day remand for the accused, allowing the police to continue their probe into the horrific incident.