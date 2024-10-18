Tripura: Helpless Parents Appeal to CM for Justice in Brutal Murder of Their Only Daughter

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: In a heart-wrenching plea to the Tripura Chief Minister, the parents of Rupali Debnath, a young college student from Champaknagar in Jirania sub-division under West Tripura district have demanded the death penalty for her alleged murderer Rupam Das. Rupali, the only daughter of Chandan Debnath was abducted and killed in what her family claims was a premeditated act of revenge.

The tragic incident took place after Rupali was abducted from her aunt’s house in the East Agartala Chandrapur area by Rupam Das, a resident of Bishalgarh Mura Bari Ashrampara. According to the family, Rupam, whose father is Jagadish Das, had been stalking Rupali for a long time. Despite Rupali’s continuous rejection of his advances, Rupam allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a rented house near Hapania Hospital, where he is said to have killed her.

“My daughter always despised Rupam Das,” said Rupali’s grief-stricken father, Chandan Debnath, while speaking to the press. “She never gave him any attention, and he couldn’t bear the insult. He took revenge in the most brutal way possible, and now, we have lost our only daughter.”

Chandan Debnath explained how they had been concerned for Rupali’s safety for a long time. She had been staying near her uncle’s house in Bishalgarh while pursuing her studies near the SDM office in that area. However, due to concerns about Rupam Das’s persistent harassment, Chandan brought Rupali back to their home. Yet, despite these efforts, they were unable to protect her.

The family claims that Rupam, filled with resentment over Rupali’s repeated rejections, orchestrated her abduction from her aunt’s home in Chandrapur. The parents believe that the abduction and subsequent murder were carefully planned by Rupam as an act of vengeance.

“The police are investigating the case, but we want justice. Our only daughter is gone, and we have nothing left. We demand that Rupam Das be given the strictest punishment – we want him to be hanged,” the family stated during a public appeal.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many residents joining the family’s call for justice. Locals in the Champaknagar and Bishalgarh areas have come together, demanding swift action against Rupam Das. “This is a horrific crime, and we stand with the Debnath family. Such criminals deserve the death penalty,” said one resident, echoing the sentiment of the community.

Rupali’s family, already struggling with personal hardships, is left shattered. Chandan, who is partially blind in one eye, lamented, “I cannot see properly, but the pain of losing my daughter is unbearable. We had so many dreams for her, but now everything is gone.”

The Amtali police station is currently investigating the case, and a murder case has been formally lodged against Rupam Das. As the investigation continues, the Debnath family, along with the community, hopes for a swift resolution and the ultimate punishment for the accused.

With the loss of their only child, the family’s future now feels uncertain. “We had so many hopes for her, but now our home is empty,” Rupali’s mother said tearfully.