Tripura: Mysterious Disappearance of Woman from Shelter Home in Agartala Sparks Controversy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: In a troubling turn of events, the disappearance of a young woman from Tripura’s ‘Mangalalok Matrisadhan’ Shelter Home in Agartala city has raised serious concerns with conflicting claims from the woman’s family and shelter authorities deepening the mystery. The young woman’s mother has alleged that her daughter was “sold,” while the shelter home authorities maintain that she left voluntarily to rejoin her husband.

According to reports, the young woman, who had been housed at the Mangalalok Matrisadhan Shelter Home on Jagatpur Kalibari Road, run by the Association for Social Health in India, has not been seen for several days. Her mother, upon learning of her absence, rushed to the shelter and leveled accusations that the authorities had sold her daughter. “My daughter has been sold, and the shelter home is hiding the truth,” the distraught mother told local media.

However, the Superintendent of the shelter home refuted these claims, stating that the young woman had willingly left to reunite with her husband. “She wrote a letter before leaving, clearly stating her intention to return to her husband’s house,” the Superintendent explained. She also clarified that the young woman, who had previously been taken in due to her minor marriage, had now turned 18 and was no longer required to stay in the shelter. “She is no longer a minor and, as such, can make her own decisions. Her family is fully aware that she has gone to her husband’s home in Ambassa,” he added.

However, the mother painted a different picture. She recounted how her daughter had run away and married before reaching legal age, leading to her being housed at the shelter. “After her marriage, she was first taken to Ambassa and then brought to Agartala. But we were never informed about when she supposedly returned to her husband’s house,” the mother lamented. She further claimed that despite multiple attempts to bring her daughter home, the shelter authorities had always refused, citing her minor status.

Moreover, the mother accused the shelter authorities of obstructing their efforts when they approached the West Tripura District Magistrate and the police for help. “When we sought the District Magistrate’s and police’s intervention, the shelter home was visibly displeased. Now they are trying to cover up the fact that they’ve sold my daughter,” she alleged.

However, the shelter home has firmly denied the mother’s allegations. Despite these assurances, the authorities have been unable to provide clear information on the current whereabouts of the young woman, adding to the growing confusion and raising concerns about her safety.

As the situation stands, the young woman’s disappearance remains unresolved, casting a cloud of suspicion over the shelter home. Authorities have yet to confirm her location, leaving her family’s allegations and the shelter’s defense in stark contrast. The mystery continues to deepen, with the public and local officials urging a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this alarming incident.