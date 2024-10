NET Web Desk

In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, a team of Arunachal Pradesh police, led by SDPO O Lego, apprehended a notorious drug peddler in Lower Subansiri district.

The arrest is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and ensure a safer environment for its citizens, especially the youth.

The arrested peddler is currently facing legal action, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the drug network.