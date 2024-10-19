Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Advocates Merger Of Low-Enrollment Schools For Quality Education

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 19: Arunachal Pradesh’s Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has proposed merging state-run schools with low enrollment as a means to enhance the quality of education. During a visit to Yingkiong, he highlighted the need to consider infrastructure and community access in the consolidation process.

Sona emphasized that combining primary schools will provide better resources and support for students. His comments came after a recent meeting where stakeholders discussed strategies to improve educational outcomes statewide.

Upper Siang’s Deputy Director of School Education, Duhon Tekseng, requested additional teachers and improved facilities at local schools.

Earlier this year, Sona revealed that over 600 schools have been closed or merged due to low student numbers. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh has more than 2,800 government-run schools, but faces a shortage of trained teachers, particularly in Mathematics and Science.