Assam Police Foils Infiltration Bid, Sends Bangladeshi National Back Across Border

NET Web Desk

In a swift and effective operation, Assam Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Md. Arif, who attempted to illegally infiltrate into India through the Karimganj district. The successful pushback demonstrates the police’s vigilance and commitment to securing the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to authorities, police personnel are on high alert to thwart such infiltration attempts, ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma praised the police for their efforts in strengthening border security and tackling illegal immigration in the area.