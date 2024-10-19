Brutal Attack on Shopkeeper in Agartala: Tripura Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Moto Cognizance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2024: The Tripura Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the brutal attack on a 55-year-old shopkeeper Hari Shankar Saha, who was fatally assaulted in his mobile shop located in the Melarmath area of Agartala city. The incident took place on the evening of October 15, 2024, as detailed in an official order issued by the Commission on October 18.

According to the report, Saha was engaged in his shop on Hari Ganga Basak Road when one Rahul Roy arrived, verbally abusing him with foul language. The altercation escalated quickly when Roy reportedly dragged Saha out of his shop and attacked him with a dagger in full public view. Despite Saha’s desperate cries for help, he was repeatedly stabbed and tragically succumbed to his injuries on October 18, 2024.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that hundreds of people were present at the scene, yet no one intervened to save Saha. Shockingly, some police and TSR personnel were reportedly stationed nearby but failed to take immediate action to prevent the assault. The attacker, Rahul Roy, was eventually detained by local residents and handed over to the police.

In a strongly worded order, the Commission expressed concerns over the police inaction. “There are some reports in the newspapers that police personnel were present very near to the place of occurrence and that they did not immediately jump to action while Hari Shankar was being stabbed repeatedly,” the order stated. The Commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, to submit a report regarding the incident, specifically addressing any negligence on the part of public servants.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Justice S. C. Das emphasized that while they believe the Tripura Police operates with “dignity and courage,” the failure of the officers to act in this instance could tarnish the image of law enforcement in the state. The Commission has fixed a date for further proceedings on November 12, 2024, after receiving the report from the DGP.