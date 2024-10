NET Web Desk

In a successful joint operation, BSF troops and Tripura Police seized a massive quantity of contraband in Krishnanagar and Korilatilla, Tripura. The haul included clothing and cigarettes (Oris & Parton) valued at ₹67,57,400, intended for smuggling.

Authorities thwarted the smuggling attempt, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between BSF and Tripura Police in securing the region.