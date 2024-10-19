Manipur Police Arrest Two KCP (PWG) Militants Involved In Extortion Activities

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (PWG group) on Friday from Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East District. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25). They were involved in extorting money from the general public and engaging in other unlawful activities.

During the arrest, police recovered several items from their possession, including a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, cash, and other miscellaneous items.

In addition, security forces conducted search operations and area domination in vulnerable hill and valley districts to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the movement of 301 and 336 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively, was successfully ensured under strict security measures. Security convoys were provided in sensitive areas to ensure the free and safe passage of vehicles.

Across Manipur, 111 checkpoints were installed in various districts, including both hill and valley regions, to monitor security. No individuals were detained for violations during these operations.