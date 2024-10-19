Manipur Police Celebrates 133rd Raising Day

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police marked its 133rd Raising Day today with a grand celebration at the parade ground of the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles, Imphal. The event was graced by Power Minister Thongam Biswajit as the Chief Guest.

The highlights of the celebration included the distribution of trophies and awards, a march-past parade, and an impressive skill show performed by the Manipur Police Sports Club. In a parallel event, Bishnupur District Police organized a “Run for Peace” in the district, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Taking X, Chief Minister N.Biren Singh said “Today, we celebrate not only your achievements but also the enduring values of courage, integrity, and duty that define the Manipur Police. May you continue to serve with the same spirit and determination in the years to come”.

The celebrations emphasized the enduring role of the Manipur Police in maintaining law and order while promoting peace and unity in the state.