Meghalaya CM Unveils Plans to Promote “Meghalayan Age” Awareness

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced plans to create awareness about the “Meghalayan Age” era, a geological period spanning the last 4,200 years, marked by a massive drought that ravaged ancient civilizations. Sangma made this announcement at an interactive program with beneficiaries of CM-Elevate and Focus in Shillong, which was virtually attended by representatives from various districts and blocks across the state.

The initiative was suggested by a social entrepreneur from Mawmluh village, and Sangma emphasized the importance of educating the public about this significant era, currently being discussed globally by geologists. To achieve this, the Chief Minister proposed producing a documentary film that delves into the scientific explanations behind key geological facts.

During the program, farmers raised concerns about market linkage and financial aid. Sangma clarified that funds provided to farmers’ organizations under FOCUS and FOCUS+ are grants and subsidies, not loans. He also highlighted schemes like CM-Elevate, which offers loans through various banks, with grants covering up to 70% of project costs.

To address market linkage challenges, Sangma outlined government initiatives, including processing units for value-added products and the establishment of over 100 farmers’ markets. “We’re providing transportation through 1,917 agri-vehicles, setting up processing units, and connecting farmers to the market,” he added.

The Chief Minister also considered a suggestion for special agricultural electricity tariffs for industries based on agriculture, stating that the government provides assistance through multiple schemes and would examine the proposal.

The event concluded with the distribution of checks to FOCUS scheme and CM-Elevate beneficiaries. Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, Sangma flagged off tourism vehicles sanctioned under CM-Elevate.