‘Poison Being Spread in Name of Religion’: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Urges United Fight Against Divisive Forces in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2024: In a sharp critique of the current political climate in Tripura, former Tipra Motha Party’s supremo and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman voiced his frustration over the communal tensions plaguing the state. In an audio message, Debbarman expressed concern over what he described as the spread of “poison” through caste, tribal, and religious divisions. He called on leaders to shift their focus towards the state’s development rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“Poison is being spread in the state by communal tickling between castes, tribes, and religious minorities. I will not tolerate this condition of the state silently, even if the ruling coalition is a partner,” Debbarman said, taking a bold stance against the current state of affairs. His statement was a clear warning to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he urged to address the disorder in the state.

Despite being a part of the ruling coalition, Debbarman stressed that silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable. “We came to power not to be silent. We must raise our voices against injustice,” he said. He called for a united front to combat those involved in fostering communal tensions, emphasizing that such actions should not go unpunished.

For several days, Tripura has witnessed increasing clashes between caste groups and religious minorities. “No one is thinking about the development of the state. Poison is being spread in the name of religion in Tripura. Those responsible for incitement should be identified and punished swiftly,” he added, urging the people of Tripura to come together and fight against this growing division.

Debbarman said, has always stood for the constitutional rights of the Tiprasa people. “We have not bowed down to anyone, and we will not. Tiprasa should raise their voices together to punish those within our party or beyond who are involved in wrongdoing,” he concluded, making it clear that the fight for justice and development remains his top priority.