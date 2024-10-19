Sikkim: Medical Negligence Allegations Rock STNM Hospital, Surgical Forceps Left Inside Patient For 12 Years

NET Web Desk

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has come to light at SIR Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim. A pair of surgical forceps was discovered in the abdomen of 51-year-old Rita Chetri, 12 years after her appendix operation at the same hospital.

Rita underwent an appendectomy in January 2012 and was discharged after 17 days. However, she continued to experience recurring stomach aches, which doctors attributed to gastric issues, prescribing medications without further investigation.

Years passed without a clear diagnosis until Rita developed urinary issues this year. A biopsy in Namchi revealed concerning results, leading to a referral back to STNM Hospital. An X-ray on October 7 revealed the astonishing presence of surgical forceps in her abdomen. The forceps were successfully removed on October 8.

Rita’s husband, Balaram Chetri, expressed his shock and disbelief, stating, “I thought it was impossible. The doctors assured us they could remove it, and they did.”

STNM Hospital authorities have announced a high-level meeting to discuss the issue and will provide updates upon its conclusion.

This alarming incident raises serious concerns about medical negligence and the need for stringent accountability measures in healthcare institutions.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.