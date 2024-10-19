Tripura: Amra Bangali Condemns Court Ruling, Warns of Threat to Bengali Citizenship

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2024: Amra Bangali, a political party in Tripura representing the Bengali community expressed deep concern over a recent court ruling regarding Bengali refugees in Assam. The party strongly condemned the court’s validation of Section 6-A of the Citizenship Act, which declares that refugees who arrived in Assam after March 25, 1971, are not eligible for Indian citizenship.

Amra Bangali Secretary Gouranga Rudra Paul voiced his frustration stating, “This decision threatens the fundamental rights of Bengalis, especially those who fled to India seeking refuge. It is a deliberate attempt to strip our community of its identity and legal status.”

Paul explained that Section 6-A was added to the Citizenship Act in 1985 following the Assam Accord, but prior to this, the 1955 Citizenship Act allowed individuals to obtain citizenship through birth, inheritance, marriage, or residing in the country for five continuous years. He added, “The political amendments to the Citizenship Act have now instilled fear in the minds of Bengalis, particularly in Assam, Tripura, and the northeastern regions. We fear a systematic attempt to deprive us of our rightful citizenship.”

Highlighting the growing anxiety within the community, Rudrapal cited the 2019 implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, where approximately 20 lakh Bengalis were identified as foreigners and placed in detention camps. He expressed grave concern over the future of Bengalis across the country, stating, “The recent court judgment has brought the citizenship status of millions of Bengalis, not just in Assam but across India, into question.”

Paul warned that efforts are already underway to fully implement the Assam Accord, which could lead to further displacement. He added, “We fear that the demand for expelling Bengalis will soon extend beyond Assam to the entire northeastern region, including Tripura. The plan to drive Bengalis out of India is becoming clearer each day, as their rights are being systematically taken away.”

Amra Bangali called for immediate action to protect the rights of Bengalis and prevent further marginalization. “This is not just about legal status,” Rudrapal concluded. “This is about the survival of an entire community in India.”