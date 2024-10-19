Tripura: Housewife Found Hanging at In-Laws’ House, Family Demands Justice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2024: A hanging body of a housewife named Mithu Rani Saha was found at her in-laws’ residence in the Tripura’s Melaghar Hospital Road area under Sepahijala district on Saturday. Police have arrested her husband and in-laws following allegations of prolonged abuse and torture. The deceased’s brother Ramakrishna Saha has made an emotional plea demanding the execution of the accused.

Mithu Rani Saha had married Nitai Saha 11 years back following the customs of her community. According to her brother, Ramakrishna, “Since the day she stepped into that house, she has faced constant torture at the hands of her husband and in-laws.” He went on to claim that Mithu had tried to support her husband’s family despite the abuse, enduring unimaginable suffering in silence.

Tragedy struck today when Mithu’s dead body was found hanging in her in-laws’ house. The family of the deceased rushed to the scene after receiving the devastating news. “Yesterday, I received a call that they had broken my sister’s leg. Today, I saw her hanging body,” Ramakrishna Saha tearfully recounted. He immediately informed the local Melaghar police accusing Mithu’s husband and in-laws of murder.

Local residents backed the claims of abuse, with one witness stating, “We’ve known for years that she was being mistreated. This was not just a sudden tragedy—it was a build-up of years of cruelty.” When the police arrived, tensions flared as members of Mithu’s in-laws’ family allegedly tried to attack her paternal relatives.

Based on complaints from both the deceased’s family and local witnesses, police swiftly arrested the husband and in-laws. Ramakrishna Saha, demanding swift justice, said, “They killed my sister. I want nothing less than the death penalty for those responsible.”

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with many questioning the extent of domestic abuse that Mithu Rani Saha had endured for over a decade. Police are continuing their investigation into the tragic death, while the community rallies around the grieving family in their pursuit of justice.