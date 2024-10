NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming display of humanitarian service, troops from the 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, swiftly evacuated 12-year-old Wandahun Lyngdoh, a student of Holy Cross School, Umkiang, who had fallen unconscious.

Acting promptly, the BSF personnel rushed Wandahun to Woodland Hospital in Jowai using a CSR ambulance, ensuring timely medical attention.