CM Biren, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Discusses Highway Projects In Manipur At National Review Meeting

NET Web Desk

In a move to address challenges and expedite the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh participated in a discussion with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East held today in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting was also graced by Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Tamta, Union MoS Harsh Malhotra, Manipur State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam, and other senior officials. The session aimed to assess the current status of infrastructure projects and identify solutions to accelerate their completion.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are also thrilled to announce that new projects will soon be launched to further enhance infrastructure development across the North East region.” He further extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their continued guidance and unwavering commitment to the growth of the North-East.

This meeting marks a crucial step in ensuring improved connectivity and infrastructure in the region, promising faster development and a better road network for Manipur.