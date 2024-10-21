Manipur: Global Lodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day 2024 Observed Today

NET Web Desk

The “Global Iodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day” was observed today at Hotel Imphal, North AOC, in an event jointly organized by the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme (NIDDCP), National Health Mission (NHM), Manipur, and the Directorate of Health Services, Manipur.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and IPR, attended the event as Chief Guest. In his address, the Minister stressed the importance of consuming iodised salt to prevent a range of health disorders, particularly thyroid conditions. He emphasized the need for regular market inspections and quality checks of edible salt to curb iodine deficiency.

Minister Ranjan also highlighted the crucial role of Food Safety in maintaining the quality of food items and called for routine inspections to ensure proper classification and safety of consumable and non-consumable products. He urged Food Safety officials to carry out their duties with strictness and sincerity, underlining the importance of coordinated efforts among health officials.

As part of the event, an awareness booklet on iodine deficiency disorders and preventive measures was released by the Chief Guest.

Shri Hungyo Worshang, IAS, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Manipur, presided over the event, alongside Dr. O. Sanahanbi Devi, Director of Health Services, and Dr. M. Dinesh Singh, State Mission Director, NHM, who attended as Guests of Honour. The event was also attended by officials and staff from the Health Department, NHM, nursing students, and other participants.