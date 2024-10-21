Tripura BJP Set for Internal Polls Appointing Samarandra Chandra Deb as RO, Membership Targets in Focus

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2024: Tripura BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee on Monday stated that the party has appointed senior leader Samarandra Chandra Deb as the returning officer for its internal elections in the state

Bhattacharjee shared that the appointments were part of the party’s preparations for upcoming organizational elections. Alongside Deb, state general secretary Bipin Debbarma and MLA Malina Debnath have been named as co-returning officers for the polls, which are being overseen by the BJP’s national returning officer K Laxman.

While the schedule for the elections have yet to be finalized, Bhattacharjee, who is currently in Delhi for high-level meetings regarding the process, noted that plans are actively underway.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state media in-charge Sunit Sarkar confirmed that the party’s membership drive is proceeding at full speed.

“We are fully prepared for the organizational elections, which will take place from the booth level to the state level,” Sarkar stated. He added that only active members who have enrolled at least 50 general members are eligible for key positions, including presidents of booth, mandal (block), district, and state committees.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also commented on the membership drive revealing that 6 lakh individuals have already signed up for BJP membership with a target of 12 lakh still in sight.