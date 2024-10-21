Tripura: Festival of Lights Rekindles Demand for Clay Lamps, Potters See Surge in Sales

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2024: In the lead-up to Diwali, the festival of lights, potters across the region are working tirelessly to meet the rising demand for traditional clay lamps, or diyas. Despite the increasing popularity of LED rice lights, these earthen lamps are poised to compete in this year’s celebrations.

“Diwali is one of the most significant festivals for us. Our lamps are an integral part of the tradition, and we’re seeing a renewed interest from buyers who want to preserve this age-old custom,” said a local potter.

Diwali, celebrated by Sanatan Dharma followers as one of the 13 major festivals of the year, sees households and buildings illuminated with lamps and lights. While modern LED lights have flooded the market, the charm of the humble clay lamp still holds sway. Potters from various parts of the state have been busy from dawn to dusk crafting diyas, as their livelihood depends heavily on this season.

“The demand for clay lamps has gone up this year. We’re making them in all sizes, and many families, including children, are involved in the process, hoping for some extra income during the festive period,” confirmed another potter.

Despite the digital age’s influence on lighting choices, many people still prefer to start Diwali by lighting clay lamps, as tradition dictates. As Diwali approaches, the potters are watching closely, hopeful that this year’s demand for earthen lamps will boost their earnings.