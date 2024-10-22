Congress Takes Jibe At PM Modi Ahead Of BRICS Summit, Criticizes Inaction On Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Congress on Monday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS+ Summit, accusing him of neglecting the crisis in Manipur. The Congress has been critical of the PM for not visiting the violence-hit state, where ongoing strife has drawn national attention.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, remarked, “Tomorrow the BRICS+ Summit begins in Kazan, Russia. Like most things the non-biological PM claims credit for, there is a solid pre-2014 history to such a summit.” He went on to provide a detailed history of the BRICS grouping, pointing out that the bloc’s origins trace back to 2001 when British economist Jim O’Neill coined the term “BRIC” for Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Ramesh highlighted that BRICS had evolved over the years, with South Africa joining in 2011 and other nations like Egypt, Iran, UAE, and Ethiopia becoming full members. He also mentioned the New Development Bank launched by BRICS in 2014, which is headquartered in Shanghai.

However, he ended his statement with a pointed reference to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, saying, “Kazan certainly beckons, but sadly Manipur still awaits [PM’s visit].”

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also criticized the Prime Minister’s handling of the Manipur crisis, calling it “unforgivable” and demanding the dismissal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The Congress has further called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the violence in the state.

The remarks underscore the party’s ongoing efforts to hold the government accountable for the situation in Manipur, even as international engagements like the BRICS Summit dominate the PM’s schedule.