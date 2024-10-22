Cyclone ‘Dana’ Impact: East Coast Railway Suspends Superfast Express Services on October 23rd & 24th

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: In anticipation of the potential impact of Cyclone ‘Dana,’ which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of several train services as a precautionary measure. These cancellations are scheduled for October 23rd and 24th, 2024.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated, “Safety of our passengers is our top priority. Given the forecasted weather conditions, we have decided to cancel certain train services to minimize any risk.”

Train services cancelled: Train no. 12552 (Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru) AC Superfast Express, scheduled for October 23, 2024; Train no. 12514 (Silchar–Secunderabad) Superfast Express, scheduled for October 23, 2024; Train no. 22504/22503 (Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh) Vivek Express, scheduled for October 23, 2024; Train no. 12509 (SMVT Bengaluru–Guwahati) Superfast Express, scheduled for October 23, 2024; and Train no. 15227 (SMVT Bengaluru–Muzaffarpur) Express, scheduled for October 24, 2024.

The CPRO urges passengers to stay updated on the situation and cooperate with railway authorities during this period of heightened caution. “We request passengers to plan their travel accordingly and stay informed through official channels for any further updates,” Sharma added.