Government Pushes for 98 National Highway Projects in Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura to Drive Economic Growth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has prioritized the swift execution of 98 National Highway projects across four northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura—in an effort to enhance connectivity and strengthen economic growth, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official from Nagaland confirmed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, conducted a review of the projects in a meeting held in Delhi on Monday. The official revealed that several thousand crores are earmarked for the development of these highways, aiming to strengthen infrastructure in the northeast region.

Out of the 98 projects, Arunachal Pradesh will see the development of 15 national highway projects covering 423 km, while Nagaland will benefit from 29 projects spanning 545 km. Manipur has the most extensive coverage with 38 projects over 808 km, and Tripura will have 16 projects across 324 km.

Highlighting the significance of the projects, the official said, “Union Minister Gadkari emphasized the importance of expediting development to ensure the timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects. This is a reflection of the government’s commitment to improving mobility and fostering economic development in the northeast.”

The Ministry has already approved 50 National Highway projects in Manipur, covering a total of 1,026 km, with 44 of these projects situated in the state’s hilly areas. Of the hill-based projects, 8 covering 125 km have been completed, while the remaining 36, costing Rs 12,000 crore and covering 777 km, are underway. Additionally, the Ministry’s Annual Plan for 2024-25 includes two more projects in the hills, valued at Rs 1,350 crore and covering 90 km.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari shared, “Our focus is on accelerating development in Manipur and ensuring the timely completion of these vital infrastructure projects. These initiatives will enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, reaffirming our dedication to the northeast.”

He added, “We also emphasized fast-tracking highway infrastructure in Tripura, ensuring sustainability and cost-efficiency. These efforts will significantly improve connectivity and integrate the northeast into the national growth framework.”

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ajay Tamta, and Harsh Malhotra, as well as Chief Ministers Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), N Biren Singh (Manipur), and Manik Saha (Tripura), alongside Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang and senior officials.