Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache Of Arms And Ammunition From Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations and area domination in Kangpokpi district, according to a police report on Tuesday. The recovery included a 303 Sniper Rifle, a 9mm CMG with a magazine, a 9mm pistol, an SBBL, two 51mm mortar HE, two No. 36 hand grenades, five rounds of live ammunition, one picket grenade, and two smoke grenades. The items were found in the Aigejang area of Kangpokpi district and handed over to the local police station for further action.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, security forces facilitated the movement of 194 and 205 vehicles along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively, ensuring the transport of essential goods. Strict security measures were implemented at vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of vehicles.

A total of 109 checkpoints were set up across various districts in both hill and valley regions, though no detentions were reported in connection with violations.

Despite ongoing tensions, security forces have maintained control of the situation, continuing search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas across the state. No arrests were made during the recent operations, the police report added.