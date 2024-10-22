Manipur’s RK Herojit Wins Two Gold Medals At National Para Swimming Championship

NET Web Desk

Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit captured national attention by securing two gold medals and a silver at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship, held in Panjim, Goa, from October 19 to 22. Competing against elite para-athletes from across the country, Herojit clinched gold in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB4 event and the 50-meter breaststroke SB4 event, along with a silver in the 200-meter Individual Medley SM5.

With only three individual events allowed per athlete, Herojit’s remarkable performance earned him a podium finish in every race. Currently serving with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Herojit dedicated his success to the IAF, the Services team, his coaches, family, and the people of Manipur.

Herojit, who recently represented India at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, was also honored at the 2024 Sanaroishingee Numit (Players’ Day) with a symbolic cheque for his achievements.