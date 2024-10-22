Meghalaya Government Probes Multi-Crore Road Scam, Files FIR Against 9

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 22: The Meghalaya government has launched an investigation into a massive multi-crore scam involving contractors and state engineers in the construction of a road connecting Shillong with Tura.

The road project, valued at over Rs 2,300 crore, was approved in 2010 as part of the Special Road Development Programme-North East of the central government. The project’s initial cost was Rs 1303.83 crore, but it was revised several times to Rs 2366.77 crore.

An FIR has been filed against nine individuals, including senior engineers and officials of two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana. The accused are alleged to have colluded to cheat, defraud, and fabricate records, causing significant losses to the public exchequer.

The FIR was filed by PWD (NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang, who relied on information provided during ongoing arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal. The arbitration proceedings were initiated by the private companies after the department did not comply with their demands for a revised contract.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The Meghalaya government has vowed to take action against those involved in the scam and recover the lost funds.