Northeast Frontier Railway Achieves 64% Electrification as of Now

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: Indian Railways in its mission mode is moving ahead towards becoming the largest “Green Railways” in the world. As part of its target of achieving net zero carbon emission and achieve 100% electrification, Northeast Frontier Railway is speeding up all the electrification works of un-electrified Broad-Gauge routes works under its jurisdiction. As of now, N. F. Railway has achieved electrification of 2708.52 RKM (Route Kilometres) which is 64.00% of total 4260.52 RKM of the network.

In the eight North-eastern states, 1524.71RKM have been electrified so far. Out of the total electrified routes in North-eastern region, 1353.231 RKM in Assam, 2.81 RKM in Manipur, 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya, 6.00 RKM in Nagaland and 151.59 RKM in Tripura have already been electrified. Moreover, 318.869 RKM in Bihar and 864.94 RKM in West Bengal have already been electrified that comes under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Electrification works are being executed in a phased manner by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and NFR/Construction in different sections over the zone.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains on NFR and strengthen the Rail network in north-eastern states and will provide an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation. In addition to the reduction in pollution, dependence on imported crude oil will also be reduced, thereby saving precious foreign currency. This would also facilitate seamless traffic and also increase the average speed of trains resulting in punctuality of train movement eliminating detention on account of traction change.

Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed in a press communique on Tuesday.