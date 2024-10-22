Tezpur University Researchers Develop Fish Quality Monitoring Device

NET Web Desk

Innovative research by three researchers of Tezpur University might have offered a practical, eco-friendly tool for ensuring fish quality. Ms. Monica Yumnam, Research scholar under the guidance of Prof Poonam Mishra of the Department of Food Engineering and Technology has found an innovation that alerts the chemical spoilage of fish.

This innovation has been awarded for Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI)-2023 for its potential to safeguard public health, reduce food waste, and transform the way fish quality is monitored across the supply chain. The work is carried out in collaboration with Prof Pabitra Nath of Department Physics, Tezpur University.

GYTI Awards celebrates the spirit of student innovation in all the fields of engineering, science, technology and design through extremely affordable/frugal solution or the ones pushing the technological edge. The awards are given by Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI).

The work titled “Customer friendly smartphone-based portable optical device for determination of chemical spoilage of fish suitable for field analysis” offers a game-changing alternative. Because a smartphone-integrated device is affordable, efficient, and portable. The device uses a polyaniline (PANI) sensor, a pH-sensitive polymer specific for ammonia detection which changes color as fish deteriorates.

Users can simply place the sensor over the fish and insert it into the device. The smartphone’s camera detects the color change, and a dedicated Android app provides real-time spoilage analysis. Lab tests confirmed the sensor’s accuracy, matching the reliability of high-end equipment with over 95% precision.

Beyond food safety, this innovation addresses key economic and social challenges. In regions with limited access to electricity and refrigeration, maintaining fish quality is a persistent struggle.

The Device represents a significant leap forward, offering a practical alternative to costly lab equipment and inconsistent human judgment. The innovation offers a practical, eco-friendly tool for fish quality assurance- reducing waste, enhancing food safety, and making advanced spoilage detection accessible to all.

“I am immensely proud of our researchers for their exceptional achievements,” stated Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University. “Their dedication and innovative spirit have brought great honor to the University”, he added.