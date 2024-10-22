Tripura Police Confiscates Narcotic Items Worth Rs 42 Lakh in Agartala City’s Peripheries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 22, 2024: The Tripura police has scored a significant victory in its ongoing anti-drug campaign. Acting on a tip-off from SDPO Shankar Chandra Das, Amtali police station staff including Second Officer Mrinal Pal conducted a raid at Debajit Bhowmik’s residence in the Tripura’s Fultali Matinagar Nayapara area under West district around 3 am on Tuesday. The operation led to the seizure of 16,000 yaba tablets and 6 kg of dry cannabis.

Drug dealer Debajit Bhowmik was arrested during the raid and brought to Amtali Police Station. West District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kiran Kumar K, and SDPO Shankar Chandra Das visited the police station on Tuesday afternoon to commend the team for their successful operation.

Addressing reporters, Dr. Kiran Kumar K stated, “The accused Debajit Bhowmik is currently being interrogated at the police station, and an NDPS case has been registered against him.” He further mentioned, “We will be seeking police remand for the accused to continue our investigation.”

According to police sources, the estimated market value of the confiscated drug paraphernalia is Rs 42 lakh. The successful raid underscores the commitment of the Amtali police in tackling drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety of the community.