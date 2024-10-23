Assam Bypolls: Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha Files Nomination For Dholai

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 23: The Congress party has nominated Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha as its candidate for the Dholai constituency in Assam for the upcoming assembly bypolls. He filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, marking an important milestone in the electoral process.

Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, confirmed that Purakayastha was the only candidate to submit his nomination at the District Commissioner’s office in Cachar on that day. The deadline for additional nominations is October 25, with candidate scrutiny scheduled for October 28 and the final date for withdrawal set for October 30.

The nomination event drew considerable attendance from party leaders and supporters, including Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Borah criticized the ruling BJP, asserting they have failed to deliver on their promises to the people of Barak Valley, particularly concerning benefits for tea garden workers. He expressed optimism about Purakayastha’s chances in the election.

The Dholai bypoll will take place alongside elections in four other constituencies: Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, which became vacant following the election of representatives to the Lok Sabha. The former MLA for Dholai, Parimal Suklabaidya, had previously held a ministerial position in the state government.